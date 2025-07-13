Greenleaf Trust Has $258,000 Stock Holdings in Manulife Financial Corp (NYSE:MFC)

Greenleaf Trust lessened its stake in Manulife Financial Corp (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC) by 16.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,608 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new position in Manulife Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Manulife Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in Manulife Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in Manulife Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Graney & King LLC acquired a new position in shares of Manulife Financial during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MFC opened at $30.47 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.47 and its 200-day moving average is $30.51. Manulife Financial Corp has a 12 month low of $23.30 and a 12 month high of $33.07. The firm has a market cap of $52.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.99.

Manulife Financial ( NYSE:MFC Get Free Report ) (TSE:MFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 9.58%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Manulife Financial Corp will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.3194 per share. This is an increase from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 21st. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.49%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley set a $46.00 price target on shares of Manulife Financial in a research note on Monday, May 19th.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

