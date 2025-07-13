Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,402 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 3,677 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises approximately 0.5% of Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $44,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Navigoe LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Abound Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Quarry LP grew its holdings in Home Depot by 220.0% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 96 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. now owns 114 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.14, for a total transaction of $954,564.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 7,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,919,130.14. This trade represents a 24.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.28, for a total transaction of $1,996,327.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 17,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,413,285.76. The trade was a 23.74% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Home Depot stock opened at $370.15 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $326.31 and a 12-month high of $439.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $368.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $366.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $375.43.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by ($0.03). Home Depot had a return on equity of 242.51% and a net margin of 8.98%. The firm had revenue of $39.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 5th were issued a $2.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 5th. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HD shares. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $450.00 to $435.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Evercore ISI set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $415.00 price objective (up from $410.00) on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $398.00 price objective (up from $380.00) on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $410.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $426.77.

View Our Latest Research Report on Home Depot

Home Depot Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.