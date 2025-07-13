National Grid Transco, PLC (NYSE:NGG) Shares Purchased by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of National Grid Transco, PLC (NYSE:NGG – Free Report) by 14.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in National Grid Transco were worth $274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NGG. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in National Grid Transco during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of National Grid Transco by 67.6% in the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of National Grid Transco in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of National Grid Transco in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of National Grid Transco by 197.3% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 877 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NGG opened at $70.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. National Grid Transco, PLC has a 52 week low of $54.24 and a 52 week high of $74.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.63.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a $2.0345 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%. National Grid Transco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.27%.

Several analysts have recently commented on NGG shares. BNP Paribas Exane started coverage on shares of National Grid Transco in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.40 target price for the company. UBS Group cut shares of National Grid Transco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of National Grid Transco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut shares of National Grid Transco from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid Transco in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.40.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

