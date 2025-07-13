FDx Advisors Inc. Reduces Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

FDx Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 785 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 13.3% during the first quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC now owns 248,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,621,000 after buying an additional 29,232 shares during the period. Forum Private Client Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. Forum Private Client Group LLC now owns 39,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,102,000 after buying an additional 1,926 shares during the period. Diversify Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 20.6% during the first quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the period. Luminvest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Luminvest Wealth Management LLC now owns 94,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,477,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the period. Finally, FIDELIS iM LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 80.7% during the first quarter. FIDELIS iM LLC now owns 444,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,072,000 after buying an additional 198,395 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VCSH opened at $79.05 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $77.58 and a 1 year high of $79.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.59.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.2903 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

