BankPlus Trust Department Cuts Stock Holdings in Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT)

BankPlus Trust Department reduced its position in shares of Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 82.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 294 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,357 shares during the period. BankPlus Trust Department’s holdings in Target were worth $31,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new position in Target during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Target by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC now owns 264 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Target during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its holdings in Target by 951.4% during the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 389 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abound Financial LLC purchased a new position in Target during the first quarter worth about $43,000. 79.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Target Stock Performance
Shares of TGT opened at $104.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $47.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.63. Target Corporation has a 1 year low of $87.35 and a 1 year high of $167.40.
Target Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 13th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.23%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
TGT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Target from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Bank of America lowered shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Target from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Target from $112.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Target from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Target has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.70.
Check Out Our Latest Report on TGT
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.18, for a total transaction of $4,328,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 246,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,703,849.54. This trade represents a 15.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Target Company Profile
Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Target
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- Power Solutions International Poised for 75% Upside
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- Why Wall Street Is Betting on These 3 Comeback Stocks
- Top Stocks Investing in 5G Technology
- Smart Investors Are Watching These 3 Undervalued Stocks
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.