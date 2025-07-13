FDx Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Position in Ferrari N.V. (NYSE:RACE)

FDx Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of Ferrari N.V. (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 255 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RACE. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ferrari during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Ferrari during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new stake in Ferrari during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its position in Ferrari by 140.5% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in Ferrari during the first quarter valued at $48,000.

RACE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 28th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Ferrari from $520.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Ferrari from $525.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Ferrari from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $526.25.

Shares of NYSE RACE opened at $490.51 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $481.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $457.81. Ferrari N.V. has a 52-week low of $391.54 and a 52-week high of $509.13. The firm has a market cap of $118.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 5.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Ferrari had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 46.46%. Ferrari’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.95 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Ferrari N.V. will post 9.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

