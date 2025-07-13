Platform Technology Partners Trims Stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Platform Technology Partners decreased its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners’ holdings in Novartis were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nexus Investment Management ULC purchased a new position in shares of Novartis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in shares of Novartis by 366.0% in the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG bought a new position in Novartis during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new position in Novartis during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Novartis during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BNP Paribas raised Novartis to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.67.

Novartis stock opened at $120.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $255.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.83. Novartis AG has a 12 month low of $96.06 and a 12 month high of $124.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.92 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 39.44% and a net margin of 24.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 8.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

