Platform Technology Partners Grows Position in First Trust New York Municipal High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FMNY)

Platform Technology Partners increased its position in shares of First Trust New York Municipal High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FMNY – Free Report) by 16.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,415 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners’ holdings in First Trust New York Municipal High Income ETF were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust New York Municipal High Income ETF by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust New York Municipal High Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $489,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust New York Municipal High Income ETF by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,592,000 after purchasing an additional 17,762 shares during the period. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust New York Municipal High Income ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 167,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781 shares during the period.

FMNY stock opened at $25.94 on Friday. First Trust New York Municipal High Income ETF has a 12 month low of $24.98 and a 12 month high of $27.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.27.

The First Trust New York High Income Municipal ETF (FMNY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that targets fixed income of any duration and credit quality. Issues selected provide interest income that is exempt from federal, New York State and City taxes.

