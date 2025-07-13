Platform Technology Partners Makes New Investment in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Platform Technology Partners acquired a new position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Equity Residential by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Equity Residential by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its position in shares of Equity Residential by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in shares of Equity Residential by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Equity Residential by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 10,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EQR shares. Evercore ISI raised Equity Residential from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on Equity Residential from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Equity Residential from $82.25 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Equity Residential from $76.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.19.

Equity Residential Trading Down 0.6%

Equity Residential stock opened at $66.71 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.44. The company has a market cap of $25.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.88. Equity Residential has a 52-week low of $59.41 and a 52-week high of $78.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $760.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.43 million. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 33.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. Analysts predict that Equity Residential will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

Equity Residential Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 24th were paid a dividend of $0.6925 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 24th. This represents a $2.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.73%.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

Featured Stories

