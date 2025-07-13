BankPlus Trust Department Decreases Stake in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

BankPlus Trust Department reduced its stake in shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Free Report) by 72.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,359 shares during the period. BankPlus Trust Department’s holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CUZ. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 1,609.3% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 78,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,390,000 after buying an additional 10,283 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $724,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $25,148,000. Finally, Amundi boosted its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 113,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,366,000 after buying an additional 28,965 shares in the last quarter. 94.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CUZ opened at $28.89 on Friday. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 12 month low of $24.02 and a 12 month high of $32.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.96 and a 200-day moving average of $29.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.33.

Cousins Properties ( NYSE:CUZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.03. Cousins Properties had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 1.15%. The company had revenue of $6.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 7th. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 387.88%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Cousins Properties from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Cousins Properties from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Cousins Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Cousins Properties in a report on Monday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Cousins Properties from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.40.

Cousins Properties Incorporated ("Cousins") is a fully integrated, self-administered, and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets.

