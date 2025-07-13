Platform Technology Partners Acquires 1,967 Shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Platform Technology Partners raised its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) by 19.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners’ holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Copia Wealth Management increased its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 3,316.0% during the first quarter. Copia Wealth Management now owns 3,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 3,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elequin Capital LP increased its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 2,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citizens Jmp assumed coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Friday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SoFi Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.81.

SoFi Technologies Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of SOFI stock opened at $21.20 on Friday. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.01 and a 1 year high of $21.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $23.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.71, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.91.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. SoFi Technologies had a net margin of 17.21% and a return on equity of 3.34%. The firm had revenue of $763.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $739.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Kelli Keough sold 10,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.22, for a total transaction of $156,263.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 255,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,888,207.74. The trade was a 3.86% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Magdalena Yesil sold 87,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.39, for a total transaction of $1,253,944.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 289,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,162,422.62. This represents a 23.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 274,095 shares of company stock valued at $3,939,168 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

About SoFi Technologies

(Free Report)

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

