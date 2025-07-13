Platform Technology Partners Takes Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Platform Technology Partners acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 102.5% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,624,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,423,000 after purchasing an additional 3,352,591 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 261.0% in the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 1,119,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,364,000 after purchasing an additional 809,082 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,347,000. Ball & Co Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,334,000. Finally, Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,129,000.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Up 4.7%

Shares of USMV opened at $92.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $93.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.92. The company has a market capitalization of $23.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 0.72. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $83.99 and a 52-week high of $95.12.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

