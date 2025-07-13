BankPlus Trust Department Sells 92 Shares of Encompass Health Corporation (NYSE:EHC)

BankPlus Trust Department lessened its stake in Encompass Health Corporation (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) by 9.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92 shares during the period. BankPlus Trust Department’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $85,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC raised its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 22.9% in the first quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 4.1% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP John Patrick Darby sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.79, for a total value of $1,147,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 79,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,149,910.90. This trade represents a 11.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Elissa Joy Charbonneau sold 4,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.61, for a total value of $498,974.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 11,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,394,422.38. The trade was a 26.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 132,663 shares of company stock valued at $16,034,082 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Encompass Health Stock Performance

NYSE:EHC opened at $118.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.28. Encompass Health Corporation has a 1 year low of $82.74 and a 1 year high of $123.13. The company has a market capitalization of $11.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.88.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.18. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 8.97%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Encompass Health Corporation will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Encompass Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 1st. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Encompass Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. UBS Group upped their target price on Encompass Health from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Encompass Health from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price (up from $116.00) on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Encompass Health from $118.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.50.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide medical, nursing, therapy, and ancillary services. The company provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

