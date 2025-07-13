Oceanic Iron Ore (CVE:FEO) Stock Price Down 18.3% – Should You Sell?

Oceanic Iron Ore Corp. (CVE:FEO – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 18.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.24 and last traded at C$0.25. 309,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 187% from the average session volume of 107,739 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.30.

Oceanic Iron Ore Stock Down 15.0%

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.22 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.79, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of C$28.07 million, a P/E ratio of -12.75 and a beta of 0.99.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Frank Giustra sold 1,629,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.21, for a total value of C$342,520.90. Also, Director Gordon Keep sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.29, for a total transaction of C$29,000.00. Insiders sold 1,849,949 shares of company stock valued at $397,344 in the last quarter. 107.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Oceanic Iron Ore

Oceanic Iron Ore Corp., an exploration stage company, acquires and explores for iron ore properties in Quebec, Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Ungava Bay iron property comprising three project areas, including Hopes Advance, Morgan Lake, and Roberts Lake, which covers an area of approximately 35,999 hectares of iron formation located in Nunavik, Quebec.

