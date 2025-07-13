Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Shares Purchased by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $5,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BRO. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Brown & Brown during the 4th quarter worth approximately $313,412,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Brown & Brown by 626.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,350,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $239,751,000 after acquiring an additional 2,026,589 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Brown & Brown by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,940,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,054,493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335,964 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Brown & Brown by 13,974.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,112,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Brown & Brown by 172.5% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,314,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,516,000 after acquiring an additional 832,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

BRO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $121.00 to $111.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $122.00 price target (up previously from $116.00) on shares of Brown & Brown in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $126.00 to $119.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $127.00 target price (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Brown & Brown in a report on Thursday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Brown & Brown has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.23.

BRO stock opened at $106.73 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $109.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.38. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.29 and a 12 month high of $125.68. The company has a market cap of $30.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.52.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 20.84% and a return on equity of 17.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 12th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is currently 16.71%.

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance program and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

