Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Now Covered by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $130.00 price objective on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Micron Technology from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. China Renaissance downgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $98.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Micron Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.44.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Micron Technology

Micron Technology Price Performance

Shares of MU opened at $124.53 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $139.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.44 and a beta of 1.35. Micron Technology has a fifty-two week low of $61.54 and a fifty-two week high of $135.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $108.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.97.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.83 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 18.41% and a return on equity of 13.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Micron Technology will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 7th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is currently 8.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Micron Technology news, EVP Manish H. Bhatia sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.16, for a total transaction of $9,852,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 275,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,877,251.72. This trade represents a 22.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.15, for a total value of $876,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 22,762 shares in the company, valued at $2,848,664.30. This trade represents a 23.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 254,446 shares of company stock valued at $31,154,717 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Micron Technology

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MU. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Roxbury Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 306.1% during the 1st quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC now owns 398 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Curio Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Micron Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.