Xponance Inc. Increases Stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Xponance Inc. grew its position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,554 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,830 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $6,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AME. Olde Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AMETEK in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AMETEK during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in AMETEK by 201.0% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AMETEK by 15,950.0% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 321 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AME has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of AMETEK from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of AMETEK from $194.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen raised AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on AMETEK from $197.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on AMETEK in a report on Monday, April 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $197.89.

AMETEK Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AME opened at $180.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $178.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $177.00. The stock has a market cap of $41.79 billion, a PE ratio of 29.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.09. AMETEK, Inc. has a one year low of $145.02 and a one year high of $198.33.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.06. AMETEK had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 20.43%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMETEK Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.29%.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

