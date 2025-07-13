Xponance Inc. Raises Stock Position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Xponance Inc. grew its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,157 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $6,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 208.8% in the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 176.9% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 108 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC acquired a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 53.5% during the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 175 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

ALNY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $331.00 to $349.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Chardan Capital increased their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $336.00 to $359.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $330.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $320.00 to $377.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $345.70.

Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $314.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $205.87 and a 52 week high of $333.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $301.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $268.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -150.69 and a beta of 0.23.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.07). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 11.49% and a negative return on equity of 510.31%. The company had revenue of $594.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $584.32 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 31,640 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.39, for a total transaction of $9,630,899.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 48,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,899,281.72. The trade was a 39.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

