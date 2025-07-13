GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC) Stake Raised by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 69,798 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $5,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Haverford Trust Co increased its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 4,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. LGT Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 17,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get GE HealthCare Technologies alerts:

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of GE HealthCare Technologies stock opened at $75.13 on Friday. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.65 and a 12 month high of $94.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $34.40 billion, a PE ratio of 15.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.35.

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 24.95% and a net margin of 11.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GE HealthCare Technologies declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, April 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

GE HealthCare Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 25th will be given a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 25th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 2.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on GEHC shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $86.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $104.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $103.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $94.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, BTIG Research set a $95.00 price target on GE HealthCare Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.55.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GEHC

About GE HealthCare Technologies

(Free Report)

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.