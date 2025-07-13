Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) Shares Bought by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Entergy were worth $5,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Entergy by 101.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,133,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,952,773,000 after buying an additional 26,312,267 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Entergy by 142.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,594,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,334,034,000 after buying an additional 10,347,926 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Entergy by 90.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,612,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $956,273,000 after buying an additional 5,998,760 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Entergy by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,884,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $976,895,000 after buying an additional 5,368,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Entergy by 106.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,236,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $774,103,000 after buying an additional 5,271,559 shares in the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ETR. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Entergy from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on shares of Entergy in a research report on Friday, June 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Entergy from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Entergy from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of Entergy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.96.

Entergy Stock Down 0.5%

Entergy stock opened at $81.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.20 billion, a PE ratio of 26.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.10. Entergy Corporation has a twelve month low of $53.39 and a twelve month high of $88.38.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.22. Entergy had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Entergy Corporation will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Entergy

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

