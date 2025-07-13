Abcourt Mines (CVE:ABI) Trading Down 10% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Abcourt Mines Inc. (CVE:ABI – Get Free Report) were down 10% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. Approximately 2,066,800 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 592% from the average daily volume of 298,639 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Abcourt Mines Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$39.97 million, a PE ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -32.13, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.05 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.05.

About Abcourt Mines

Abcourt Mines Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and exploitation of gold mining properties in Canada. It also explores for silver and zinc deposits. Abcourt Mines Inc was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Rouyn-Noranda, Canada.

