Abcourt Mines (CVE:ABI) Trading Down 10% – Here’s Why

Abcourt Mines Inc. (CVE:ABI – Get Free Report) dropped 10% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. Approximately 2,279,800 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 663% from the average daily volume of 298,639 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Abcourt Mines Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -32.13, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of C$39.97 million, a PE ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 1.57.

Abcourt Mines Company Profile

Abcourt Mines Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and exploitation of gold mining properties in Canada. It also explores for silver and zinc deposits. Abcourt Mines Inc was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Rouyn-Noranda, Canada.

