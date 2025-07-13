Arizona State Retirement System Sells 10,736 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 154,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,736 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $16,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stokes Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 94.8% in the 4th quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 9,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 4,480 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 6,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 20,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,581,000 after acquiring an additional 6,079 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,685,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,443,725,000 after acquiring an additional 232,540 shares during the period. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 32,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,081,000 after acquiring an additional 6,264 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $133.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $113.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.83.

Emerson Electric Stock Down 0.4%

Emerson Electric stock opened at $140.07 on Friday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $90.06 and a 1-year high of $142.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $125.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.07. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a $0.5275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.48%.

Insider Activity at Emerson Electric

In other news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai sold 16,698 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.33, for a total value of $1,892,384.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 164,957 shares in the company, valued at $18,694,576.81. This represents a 9.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

