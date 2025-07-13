Kathmere Capital Management LLC Has $532,000 Position in BlackRock (NYSE:BLK)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 9.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 562 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $532,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 534 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in BlackRock by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 257 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC raised its position in BlackRock by 2.8% in the first quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 409 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in BlackRock by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 399 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC raised its position in BlackRock by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 786 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at BlackRock

In other news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $912.50, for a total transaction of $9,125,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 66,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,256,025. This represents a 13.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BlackRock Stock Performance

NYSE BLK opened at $1,102.63 on Friday. BlackRock has a 1-year low of $773.74 and a 1-year high of $1,105.72. The company has a current ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $996.68 and a 200-day moving average of $971.03. The firm has a market cap of $170.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.79, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.41.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The asset manager reported $11.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.84 by $0.46. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.09% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The business had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $9.81 earnings per share. BlackRock’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that BlackRock will post 47.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $5.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 5th. This represents a $20.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on BLK. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Tuesday. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,251.00 to $1,032.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,196.00 to $1,178.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,046.00 to $988.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,200.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,132.29.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

