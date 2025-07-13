Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Stake Raised by Kathmere Capital Management LLC

Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 17.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 2.4% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. First Bancorp Inc ME boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 4.7% in the first quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME now owns 509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. World Equity Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 4.5% in the first quarter. World Equity Group Inc. now owns 552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Glen Eagle Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 2,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on Deere & Company from $462.00 to $440.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Melius raised Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $455.00 to $493.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $495.00 to $556.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $546.00 to $619.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $515.19.

Shares of NYSE DE opened at $512.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $138.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.78, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $510.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $478.38. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $340.20 and a 12 month high of $533.78.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.92. The company had revenue of $11.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.80 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 12.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $8.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 19.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.35%.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

