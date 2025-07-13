Kathmere Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 28.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,502 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,004 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $622,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,839,252 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,189,023,000 after buying an additional 1,539,888 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,909,646 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,589,145,000 after purchasing an additional 427,499 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 413.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,984,609 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,634,577,000 after purchasing an additional 9,650,534 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,845,993 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,384,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 8,112,092 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,783,281,000 after purchasing an additional 722,582 shares in the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $195.00 price objective (up from $170.00) on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. KGI Securities set a $242.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Erste Group Bank raised shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.06.

International Business Machines stock opened at $283.33 on Friday. International Business Machines Corporation has a 12-month low of $181.81 and a 12-month high of $296.16. The stock has a market cap of $263.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.77, a PEG ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $273.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $252.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.18. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 37.43%. The firm had revenue of $14.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. International Business Machines’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th were given a dividend of $1.68 per share. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.67. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 115.66%.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

