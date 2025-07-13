Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Has $54,000 Stock Position in Quanterix Corporation (NASDAQ:QTRX)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lowered its stake in shares of Quanterix Corporation (NASDAQ:QTRX – Free Report) by 96.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 208,583 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s holdings in Quanterix were worth $54,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Quanterix during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Quanterix by 219.1% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 3,915 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in shares of Quanterix during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quanterix during the first quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quanterix during the first quarter worth about $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on QTRX. Leerink Partners reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $8.00 target price (down from $12.00) on shares of Quanterix in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Quanterix in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Quanterix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Leerink Partnrs downgraded shares of Quanterix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Quanterix from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director David R. Walt bought 131,869 shares of Quanterix stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.43 per share, with a total value of $716,048.67. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,628,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,844,394.86. The trade was a 8.81% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William P. Donnelly bought 93,113 shares of Quanterix stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.44 per share, with a total value of $506,534.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 139,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $756,671.36. This trade represents a 202.50% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 463,113 shares of company stock valued at $2,625,444 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Quanterix Stock Performance

Shares of QTRX stock opened at $5.89 on Friday. Quanterix Corporation has a 52-week low of $4.05 and a 52-week high of $16.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.04. The company has a market capitalization of $294.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 1.13.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.16. Quanterix had a negative net margin of 36.82% and a negative return on equity of 15.07%. The business had revenue of $30.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.27 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Quanterix Corporation will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quanterix Profile

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, engages in development and marketing of digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company offers HD-X instrument, a protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection in an expanded range of applications.

