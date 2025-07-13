Kathmere Capital Management LLC Has $476,000 Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 19.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 28,282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 88.0% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $946,000 after buying an additional 6,177 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 124.0% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 142,602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,223,000 after buying an additional 78,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 19,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the period. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on NEE. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Barclays upped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.73.

Insider Activity

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 23,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,657,880.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 196,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,777,190. The trade was a 10.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NEE stock opened at $74.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.55. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.72 and a 52 week high of $86.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $71.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.22. The company has a market capitalization of $153.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.67.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99. The business had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.58 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 21.81% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.5665 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.02%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

