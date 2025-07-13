Kathmere Capital Management LLC Has $561,000 Position in Orix Corp Ads (NYSE:IX)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Orix Corp Ads (NYSE:IX – Free Report) by 437.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,855 shares during the quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Orix Corp Ads were worth $561,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Orix Corp Ads by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,250,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Orix Corp Ads by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,959,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Orix Corp Ads during the fourth quarter worth $312,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Orix Corp Ads by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Orix Corp Ads by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 2,822 shares during the period. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Orix Corp Ads alerts:

Orix Corp Ads Stock Down 0.2%

IX opened at $22.62 on Friday. Orix Corp Ads has a fifty-two week low of $17.75 and a fifty-two week high of $25.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.85. The company has a market capitalization of $25.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.86.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Orix Corp Ads ( NYSE:IX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.20). Orix Corp Ads had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 12.24%. The business had revenue of $4.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.17 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Orix Corp Ads will post 11.31 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Orix Corp Ads from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Orix Corp Ads

Orix Corp Ads Profile

(Free Report)

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services in Japan, the United States, Asia, Europe, Australasia, and the Middle East. The company's Corporate Financial Services and Maintenance Leasing segment is involved in the finance and fee; leasing and rental of automobiles, electronic measuring instruments, and ICT-related equipment businesses; and provision of life insurance and environment and energy-related products and services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Orix Corp Ads Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orix Corp Ads and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.