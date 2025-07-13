Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Acquires Shares of 10,594 Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 10,594 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $794,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Five Below in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Five Below by 143.8% in the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 429 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Five Below by 246.9% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 496 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in Five Below by 61.7% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 540 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Five Below by 2,936.8% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 577 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the last quarter.

Five Below Trading Down 0.6%

FIVE stock opened at $129.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a PE ratio of 27.14 and a beta of 1.04. Five Below, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.38 and a 12-month high of $137.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $117.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.27.

Insider Activity at Five Below

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $970.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $966.29 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 6.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. Research analysts predict that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Five Below news, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total transaction of $719,235.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 55,854 shares in the company, valued at $7,304,027.58. This represents a 8.96% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Amit Jhunjhunwala sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.17, for a total value of $212,789.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 25,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,240,651.30. This trade represents a 6.16% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,700 shares of company stock worth $1,530,209. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Five Below from $90.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Five Below from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Five Below from $110.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Five Below from $50.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Five Below from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.30.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

