Realta Investment Advisors Sells 1,135 Shares of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS)

Realta Investment Advisors lowered its stake in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 27.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,074 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,135 shares during the quarter. Realta Investment Advisors’ holdings in CVS Health were worth $208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CVS Health in the 1st quarter worth about $269,000. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 8,257 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 2,943 shares during the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 32,365 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after acquiring an additional 3,117 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 118.1% during the 1st quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,686 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $894,000 after acquiring an additional 7,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 648,266 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $43,920,000 after acquiring an additional 129,535 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVS Health stock opened at $64.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $65.05 and a 200 day moving average of $62.35. CVS Health Corporation has a 12 month low of $43.56 and a 12 month high of $72.51. The firm has a market cap of $81.88 billion, a PE ratio of 15.45, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $94.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.07 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 1.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that CVS Health Corporation will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.48%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on CVS Health from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. UBS Group lifted their price target on CVS Health from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on CVS Health from $51.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on CVS Health from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.06.

In related news, Director Guy P. Sansone purchased 1,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $63.70 per share, with a total value of $100,009.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 12,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,845.90. The trade was a 15.04% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

