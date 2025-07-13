Realta Investment Advisors Raises Position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Realta Investment Advisors boosted its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 69,675.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,582 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,574 shares during the quarter. Realta Investment Advisors’ holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 75.1% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,724,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,917,000 after purchasing an additional 739,519 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,269,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,139,000 after purchasing an additional 708,645 shares in the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,180,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 97.2% in the 1st quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 497,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,219,000 after purchasing an additional 244,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 1,068.0% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 247,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,047,000 after purchasing an additional 226,335 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Price Performance

LMBS opened at $49.16 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.91. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 1-year low of $45.06 and a 1-year high of $51.49.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 26th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 26th.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

