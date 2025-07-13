Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) Shares Purchased by Kathmere Capital Management LLC

Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 50,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,987 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Barclays were worth $774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Barclays in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Wealthquest Corp acquired a new stake in Barclays during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its position in Barclays by 135.5% during the 4th quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 2,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares during the period. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Barclays during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in Barclays by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the period. 3.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Barclays alerts:

Barclays Price Performance

Shares of BCS opened at $18.42 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.80. The company has a market capitalization of $65.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. Barclays PLC has a fifty-two week low of $10.23 and a fifty-two week high of $18.82.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Barclays ( NYSE:BCS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. Barclays had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 8.04%. The business had revenue of $10.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.37 billion. Research analysts predict that Barclays PLC will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday.

View Our Latest Research Report on Barclays

Barclays Profile

(Free Report)

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International division segments. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Barclays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.