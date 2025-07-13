Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Purchased by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $2,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WM. Westend Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Waste Management by 126.9% in the first quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC now owns 118 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. West Branch Capital LLC increased its stake in Waste Management by 69.0% during the first quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 120 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Adalta Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Rafael Carrasco sold 674 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.81, for a total transaction of $159,609.94. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 16,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,917,311.02. This represents a 3.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 57,888 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.36, for a total value of $13,740,295.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 83,934 shares in the company, valued at $19,922,574.24. The trade was a 40.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Waste Management Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE WM opened at $225.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $232.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $225.73. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $196.59 and a 52-week high of $242.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.07, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.08. Waste Management had a return on equity of 35.67% and a net margin of 11.67%. The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.75 earnings per share. Waste Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th were given a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 6th. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 49.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WM shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Waste Management from $241.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $277.00 in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. HSBC raised Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Waste Management currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.29.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

