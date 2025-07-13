Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Holdings Lowered by Fidelis Capital Partners LLC

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC cut its stake in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report) by 31.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 484 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Carvana were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CVNA. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in Carvana in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Carvana by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in Carvana during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Carvana by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd bought a new stake in Carvana during the fourth quarter worth approximately $98,000. 56.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CVNA. Stephens increased their price objective on Carvana from $300.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Carvana from $365.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Carvana from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Carvana from $200.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Carvana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.59.

In related news, CEO Ernest C. Garcia III sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.68, for a total value of $3,486,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 671,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $234,117,699.20. The trade was a 1.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.36, for a total value of $35,236,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 36,237,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,768,591,236.56. This trade represents a 0.28% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,626,961 shares of company stock valued at $531,064,642. Insiders own 17.12% of the company’s stock.

CVNA opened at $343.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $73.52 billion, a PE ratio of 120.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 3.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 2.70. Carvana Co. has a fifty-two week low of $118.50 and a fifty-two week high of $364.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $315.96 and a 200-day moving average of $252.66.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. Carvana had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 44.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Carvana Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

