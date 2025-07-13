Toll Brothers Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Holdings Lifted by Fidelis Capital Partners LLC

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Toll Brothers Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 18.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,395 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Toll Brothers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,150,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 30,130 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,795,000 after buying an additional 5,832 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 2,450 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 450.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 8,547 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 6,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,683 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. 91.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TOL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on Toll Brothers from $139.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 16th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $169.00 target price (up from $167.00) on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target (down from $145.00) on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.85.

Toll Brothers Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TOL opened at $120.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Toll Brothers Inc. has a one year low of $86.67 and a one year high of $169.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $109.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.63. The company has a market capitalization of $11.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.36.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 20th. The construction company reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 17.87% and a net margin of 12.95%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.38 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers Inc. will post 13.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toll Brothers Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.42%.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

