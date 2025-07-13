M&T Bank Corp Sells 1,313 Shares of Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC)

M&T Bank Corp cut its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,383 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,313 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $1,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTFC. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 1,264.7% during the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 232 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Wintrust Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Wintrust Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in Wintrust Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 33.9% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 593 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. 93.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WTFC has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $152.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $145.00 price target on Wintrust Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $162.00 price objective (up from $145.00) on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial cut their target price on Wintrust Financial from $150.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Hovde Group raised their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.00.

NASDAQ:WTFC opened at $131.87 on Friday. Wintrust Financial Corporation has a twelve month low of $89.10 and a twelve month high of $142.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $122.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.91.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The bank reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $643.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $643.11 million. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 12.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Wintrust Financial Corporation will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

