Adam Elsesser Sells 15,985 Shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) Stock

Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report) CEO Adam Elsesser sold 15,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.75, for a total transaction of $3,896,343.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 134,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,767,800. The trade was a 10.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Adam Elsesser also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 25th, Adam Elsesser sold 15,890 shares of Penumbra stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.40, for a total transaction of $4,026,526.00.

On Wednesday, June 11th, Adam Elsesser sold 15,910 shares of Penumbra stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.67, for a total transaction of $4,035,889.70.

On Wednesday, May 28th, Adam Elsesser sold 16,300 shares of Penumbra stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.91, for a total transaction of $4,366,933.00.

On Wednesday, May 14th, Adam Elsesser sold 16,600 shares of Penumbra stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.22, for a total transaction of $4,950,452.00.

On Wednesday, May 7th, Adam Elsesser sold 16,650 shares of Penumbra stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.37, for a total transaction of $4,818,010.50.

On Wednesday, April 16th, Adam Elsesser sold 16,560 shares of Penumbra stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.35, for a total transaction of $4,543,236.00.

PEN opened at $237.37 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $264.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $268.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a current ratio of 6.30. Penumbra, Inc. has a twelve month low of $148.00 and a twelve month high of $310.00. The firm has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 223.93, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.47.

Penumbra ( NYSE:PEN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.17. Penumbra had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The firm had revenue of $324.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Penumbra, Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Penumbra during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Penumbra by 404.8% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Hurley Capital LLC bought a new stake in Penumbra during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new stake in Penumbra during the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Penumbra by 138.7% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

PEN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Penumbra from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 14th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $320.00 to $285.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Penumbra has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.07.

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers peripheral products, including the Indigo System for power aspiration of thrombus in the body; Lightning Flash, a mechanical thrombectomy system; Lightning Bolt 7, an arterial thrombectomy system; and CAT RX.

