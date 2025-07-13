Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Upgraded to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Merus in a research report on Monday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets set a $110.00 price target on shares of Merus and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Merus from $91.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $109.00 target price on shares of Merus in a report on Friday, March 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Merus in a report on Monday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Merus has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.64.

Merus Stock Down 1.1%

NASDAQ MRUS opened at $54.50 on Friday. Merus has a 52 week low of $33.19 and a 52 week high of $62.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.36 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.64.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.23). Merus had a negative net margin of 506.73% and a negative return on equity of 35.99%. The business had revenue of $26.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.82 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Merus will post -3.85 EPS for the current year.

In other Merus news, COO Peter B. Silverman sold 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.76, for a total value of $1,793,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,086,340. Corporate insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Merus by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. boosted its position in shares of Merus by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. now owns 1,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Merus by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 45,680 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Merus by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 13,785 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Merus by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 113,056 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,754,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer and castration-resistant prostate cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors that harbor Neuregulin 1.

