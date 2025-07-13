Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Position Increased by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) by 16.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,342 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after buying an additional 9,049 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $4,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Tapestry by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 519 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Tapestry by 27.2% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 715 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in Tapestry by 2.8% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,018 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its stake in Tapestry by 25.2% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 963 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam lifted its stake in Tapestry by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 22,103 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tapestry alerts:

Insider Activity at Tapestry

In other Tapestry news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 1,399 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.88, for a total transaction of $114,550.12. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 40,922 shares in the company, valued at $3,350,693.36. This trade represents a 3.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd Kahn sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.40, for a total value of $3,256,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 116,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,447,446.80. This trade represents a 25.63% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry Price Performance

Shares of TPR opened at $98.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.46 billion, a PE ratio of 25.92, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $83.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.76. Tapestry, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.23 and a twelve month high of $98.65.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.14. Tapestry had a return on equity of 51.84% and a net margin of 12.50%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tapestry Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 6th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on TPR shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Cowen raised shares of Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $100.00 price target (up from $90.00) on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Tapestry from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of Tapestry from $78.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.17.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Tapestry

Tapestry Profile

(Free Report)

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women’s handbags; and women’s accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.