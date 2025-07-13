Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Otis Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:OTIS)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Otis Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 4.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148 shares during the quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,003,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,167,806,000 after buying an additional 149,123 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Otis Worldwide by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,523,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,289,868,000 after acquiring an additional 7,447,860 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,126,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,787,000 after acquiring an additional 95,035 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Otis Worldwide by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,785,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,980,000 after acquiring an additional 435,372 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $649,883,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Barclays boosted their price target on Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $109.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.86.

NYSE OTIS opened at $99.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.09 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $97.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.00. Otis Worldwide Corporation has a 12 month low of $89.70 and a 12 month high of $106.83.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.01. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 10.83% and a negative return on equity of 31.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Corporation will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. This is a boost from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.09%.

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

