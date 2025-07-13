DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Lowers Position in Domino’s Pizza Inc (NASDAQ:DPZ)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale trimmed its position in Domino’s Pizza Inc (NASDAQ:DPZ – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,863 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 228 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $3,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in Domino’s Pizza by 1,016.7% during the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 67 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 158.1% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 80 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 91 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. 94.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus restated a “hold” rating and set a $490.00 price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $520.00 to $549.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. BTIG Research set a $530.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $445.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $487.33.

Domino’s Pizza Stock Performance

Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $464.48 on Friday. Domino’s Pizza Inc has a one year low of $396.06 and a one year high of $500.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $467.18 and a 200 day moving average of $459.03. The stock has a market cap of $15.90 billion, a PE ratio of 26.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.09.

Domino’s Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $4.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.12 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 12.84% and a negative return on equity of 15.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza Inc will post 16.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Domino’s Pizza Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $1.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $6.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.91%.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino’s Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino’s brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

