Kathmere Capital Management LLC Buys 2,692 Shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 97.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,451 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,692 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,269,270 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,247,142,000 after buying an additional 392,916 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at $3,017,750,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,471,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,965,135,000 after buying an additional 1,394,091 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,280,105 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,502,850,000 after buying an additional 79,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 16,718,838 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,421,564,000 after buying an additional 211,023 shares during the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CVX shares. Scotiabank raised their target price on Chevron from $143.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Chevron from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 5th. DZ Bank cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Barclays raised their target price on Chevron from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Chevron from $162.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.65.

NYSE CVX opened at $155.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $142.62 and its 200 day moving average is $148.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Chevron Corporation has a 12 month low of $132.04 and a 12 month high of $168.96. The stock has a market cap of $271.35 billion, a PE ratio of 17.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.83.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.03. Chevron had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 7.76%. The company had revenue of $47.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $1.71 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.17%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

