Kathmere Capital Management LLC Acquires 503 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 14.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Republic Services by 3,533.3% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 109 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 70.2% during the fourth quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 177 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Proathlete Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the first quarter worth $76,000. 57.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on RSG. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Republic Services from $233.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Republic Services from $262.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Republic Services from $265.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Republic Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $255.21.

Republic Services Stock Up 0.5%

RSG opened at $241.24 on Friday. Republic Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $188.82 and a fifty-two week high of $258.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $248.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $234.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.39, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.61.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.05. Republic Services had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 18.28%. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 2nd will be given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 2nd. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.99%.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

