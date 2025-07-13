Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Stock Position Raised by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 50.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,004 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $1,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower in the first quarter worth $28,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower in the first quarter worth $28,000. Franchise Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower in the first quarter worth $32,000. ZynergyRetirementPlanningLLC acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in shares of Welltower by 57.2% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. 94.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Andrew Gundlach bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $151.46 per share, for a total transaction of $3,029,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,029,200. This represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Welltower Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WELL opened at $155.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Welltower Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.10 and a 1 year high of $158.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.50. The firm has a market cap of $101.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.92.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.05. Welltower had a return on equity of 3.41% and a net margin of 12.65%. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 154.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on WELL. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Welltower from $145.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Welltower in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Welltower in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Mizuho raised their target price on Welltower from $141.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.18.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.

