Ballentine Partners LLC Purchases 2,851 Shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,851 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in HSBC were worth $1,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HSBC. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in HSBC by 52.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,781,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,563,000 after purchasing an additional 951,050 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in HSBC by 7,061.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 559,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $321,210,000 after purchasing an additional 551,501 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of HSBC by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,883,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $142,605,000 after buying an additional 441,033 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HSBC in the fourth quarter valued at about $17,815,000. Finally, Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of HSBC in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,914,000. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of HSBC in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HSBC presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

Shares of HSBC stock opened at $61.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $59.49 and a 200-day moving average of $55.76. HSBC Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $39.42 and a 1-year high of $62.87. The stock has a market cap of $215.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.35. HSBC had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 14.55%. The business had revenue of $17.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.60 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that HSBC Holdings plc will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.495 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. This represents a yield of 3.5%. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.33%.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

