SkyOak Wealth LLC Takes Position in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO)

SkyOak Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 473 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in Cavco Industries by 118.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 296,343 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $132,237,000 after acquiring an additional 160,899 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Cavco Industries by 62.7% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 12,403 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,402,000 after acquiring an additional 4,779 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cavco Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $5,376,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Cavco Industries by 38.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 441 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cavco Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVCO opened at $449.84 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $456.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $481.01. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $351.28 and a 52 week high of $549.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 1.15.

Cavco Industries ( NASDAQ:CVCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The construction company reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.17. Cavco Industries had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The company had revenue of $508.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.15 million. Analysts predict that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 21.93 EPS for the current year.

CVCO has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $550.00 price objective on shares of Cavco Industries in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Cavco Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 5th.

Cavco Industries Company Profile

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails factory-built homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its factory-built homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Nationwide, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, Destiny, Commodore, Colony, Pennwest, R-Anell, Manorwood, MidCountry, and Solitaire brands.

