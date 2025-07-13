IFC Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 820 General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD)

IFC Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 820 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rialto Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 213.8% during the 1st quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Copia Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
General Dynamics Price Performance
Shares of NYSE GD opened at $302.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.11 billion, a PE ratio of 20.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $281.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $269.32. General Dynamics Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $239.20 and a fifty-two week high of $316.90.
General Dynamics Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.61%.
Insider Activity at General Dynamics
In other news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 178,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.13, for a total transaction of $50,629,589.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 769,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,898,829.91. The trade was a 18.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
GD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Argus set a $295.00 target price on General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $298.00 to $342.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on General Dynamics from $305.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $325.00 price target on General Dynamics and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on General Dynamics from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $294.47.
General Dynamics Company Profile
General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.
