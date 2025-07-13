SkyOak Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 8,610 iShares Top 20 U.S. Stocks ETF (NYSEARCA:TOPT)

SkyOak Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares Top 20 U.S. Stocks ETF (NYSEARCA:TOPT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 8,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000. SkyOak Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.11% of iShares Top 20 U.S. Stocks ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TOPT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Top 20 U.S. Stocks ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of iShares Top 20 U.S. Stocks ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Top 20 U.S. Stocks ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Top 20 U.S. Stocks ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 10,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Top 20 U.S. Stocks ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $336,000.

Get iShares Top 20 U.S. Stocks ETF alerts:

iShares Top 20 U.S. Stocks ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA TOPT opened at $27.56 on Friday. iShares Top 20 U.S. Stocks ETF has a twelve month low of $20.39 and a twelve month high of $27.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $240.87 million and a PE ratio of 32.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.38.

iShares Top 20 U.S. Stocks ETF Profile

The iShares Top 20 U.S. Stocks ETF (TOPT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Top 20 Select index. The fund seeks to mirror the performance of an index comprising the top 20 largest US firms by market-cap in the S&P 500. The companies are weighted by their float-adjusted market-cap TOPT was launched on Oct 23, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Top 20 U.S. Stocks ETF (NYSEARCA:TOPT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Top 20 U.S. Stocks ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Top 20 U.S. Stocks ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.