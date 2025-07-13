Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC Invests $208,000 in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC bought a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.
Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,359,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,563,690,000 after acquiring an additional 99,909 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,883,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,036,000 after acquiring an additional 424,893 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,770,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,567,000 after acquiring an additional 13,555 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 4,527,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,470,000 after acquiring an additional 287,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,110,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,671,000 after acquiring an additional 99,279 shares in the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $233.92 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $233.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $213.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.21, a PEG ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.03. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a one year low of $135.24 and a one year high of $245.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.
Several research firms have recently commented on TTWO. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price objective (up previously from $240.00) on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Friday, May 16th. Benchmark lifted their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Take-Two Interactive Software has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.25.
Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.
